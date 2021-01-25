Russia develops next-generation heavy interceptor

Russia’s main state-owned industrial conglomerate Rostec has confirmed the development of a next-generation long-range interceptor to replace an aging fleet of MiG-31 fighter jets.

According to a press release issued on 22 January by Rostec, the new interceptor already entered the development stage and called the MiG-41.

“Development of the next-generation of interceptor aircraft has already begun,” the company said. “The project of the Perspective Long-Range Aviation Complex (PAK DP) under the codename “MiG-41″ is at the stage of the development stage.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Beyond the revelation of the name of the new heavy interceptor, Rostec did not have much additional information to offer about the program’s progress.

Russia’s next stealth long-range interceptor is intended to replace the MiG-31 Foxhound in the Russian Air Force in the mid-2020s.

The MiG-31 is a two-seat all-weather supersonic long-range interceptor. It was the first Soviet combat plane of the fourth generation as developed in the 1970s.

The latest version of the interceptor, called the MiG-31BM, is designated to intercept air targets at long ranges inaccessible for strikes by standard fighter jets.