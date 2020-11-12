Russia deploys attack helicopters to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

The Russian military is sending attack helicopters to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone following the start of the peacekeeping operation.

According to a press release issued Thursday by the Russian Defense Ministry, An-124 Ruslan military transport aircraft delivered eight Mi-8 transport and Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces army aviation to the airfield in Yerevan, Armenia.

“Helicopters will be involved in the peacekeeping operation to monitor the ceasefire and military operations control areas in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,” the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, helicopters will also be involved in transporting materiel and peacekeepers to hard to reach areas.

Separately, to control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment.

The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.

In order to monitor compliance with the agreements by the parties to the conflict, it is planned to set up Russian observation posts along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor.