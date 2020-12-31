Russia delivers Su-30 fighters with French-made advanced avionics to Belarus

Russia has delivered a batch of Sukhoi Su-30SM Flanker multirole fighter jets to Belarus with French-made advanced avionics.

Multiple news outlets reported that Belarus has received new Su-30SM twin-seat fighter aircraft equipped with an advanced Man-Machine-Interface system developed by the Thales.

The fighter jets were designed by Sukhoi Design Bureau on order from the Ministry of the Republic of Belarus based on the upgraded export version of the Su-30. A contract for delivery was signed in 2017.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Belarus’ version differs from the bases Su-30 in the composition of airborne equipment, as some equipment items were replaced with French counterparts. The new combat aircraft equipped with a French-made holographic Head-Up Display system for tactical situation analysis and map presentation.

HUD system, developed by the Thales, uses for military observation and combat missions. Thales HUD 3022, which fitted on Su-30SM, hosts the mission system software, which controls the navigation and attack system and coordinates aircraft sensors and effectors to ensure mission success.

According to the Thales website, the company’s systems and equipment are fitted to a large range of fighters: Rafale, Mirage 2000, Mirage F1, Jaguar, Typhoon, Tornado, Su-30, MiG-29, MiG-21, F-18, F-16.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and a flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.