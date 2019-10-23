Russian officials expressed concerns about the flight of U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in the Black Sea region.

According to several Russian media reports, on 19 October, American B-52 bomber flies near illegally-occupied Crimea. The publication Crimea Realities reported Monday that bombers simulated an attack and conducted a mock strike against military targets in the annexed Crimea.

Early, the Kremlin has already stated that the redeployment of U.S. strategic bombers B-52 to Europe breeds tensions.

“It goes without saying that such actions by the United States by no means strengthen the climate of security and stability in a region adjoining Russia,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. “On the contrary, this breeds more tensions.”

On 22 October, the U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its B-52 bomber conducted training flight in the Black Sea region.

“U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., operating out of RAF Fairford, U.K., recently returned from an extended duration flight in the Black Sea region focused on integration and interoperability training with European allies and partners,” the Air Force message states.

According to a recent service news release, the flight, which lasted 12 hours, included training with Romania, Ukraine and Georgia bordering the Black Sea.

Airmen from the 2nd BW are deployed to RAF Fairford to conduct training in a joint environment with allies and partners during this BTF rotation.

“This deployment enhances global stability and security while enabling units to become familiar with the U.S. Air Forces Europe – U.S. Air Forces Africa area of responsibility,” a service news release states. “To preserve operational security, we will not confirm or discuss details of future operations.”