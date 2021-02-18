Royal Air Force Typhoon fighters strike at Daesh forces in Iraq

The British Royal Air Force confirmed that it has carried out airstrikes against Daesh targets in Iraq using Paveway IV precision-guided bombs.

According to a press release issued Thursday by Royal Air Force, the airstrikes occurred on Thursday 11th February, when two Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets were tasked to conduct the strikes against terrorists who had been identified occupying two dispersed encampments on the banks of the Tharthar River, west of the city of Bayji.

The strikes were carried out following a check of the area which revealed there were no signs of any civilians who might be placed at risk. This allowed the Typhoon pilots to release their Paveway IV guided bombs striking the targets.

Further surveillance of both sites confirmed that the series of different targets within the encampments were struck and the mission had been a success.

The RAF’s armed reconnaissance missions support the enduring work of the Iraqi security forces to prevent any resurgence of the Daesh terrorist movement within their country as part of Op Shader, the UK contribution to the US-led international counter-Daesh operation.

Op Shader continues despite the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and appropriate precautions have been introduced to allow the operation can carry on.