The Romanian parliament reportedly greenlit the acquisition of 5 more F-16A/B fighter jets.

According to media reports in recent weeks, the Romanian parliament has approved the procurement of additional F-16A/B combat aircraft from Portugal on 2 July.

“Defense Minister Gabriel Leş announced that another five F-16 planes will be bought, which have the same configuration as the 12 already purchased,” the BURSA reported.

Also reported that the Romanian parliament approved the procurement of a package of equipment and services for its F-16s from the U.S. government.

In the longer term, Romania hopes to procure a fifth-generation fighter, which would then serve as a replacement for the F-16s.

To date, Romania bought a total of secondhand 12 F-16 Block 15 Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) fighter jets (nine F-16AMs and three F-16BMs) from Portugal.

According to the current information, the Block 15 change feature larger horizontal stabilizers, the addition of two hardpoints to the chin inlet, an improved AN/APG-66(V)2 radar, and increased capacity for the underwing hardpoints.

The Block 15 also gained the Have Quick II secure UHF radio. To counter the additional weight of the new hardpoints, the horizontal stabilizers were enlarged by 30%. Block 15 is the most numerous variant of the F-16, with 983 produced.