The U.S. leading aircraft engines supplier Rolls-Royce Corp. has been awarded a maximum $109,252,327 requirements contract for supplies related to the support of the T56 family of aircraft engines, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The U.S. aerospace company (headquartered in Indianapolis), a business unit of Rolls-Royce plc said that the T56 is a single shaft, modular design, turboprop engine. The gearbox has two stages of gear reduction, features a propeller brake and is connected to the power section by a torquemeter assembly.

The company’s website said the T56 family military turboprop is the leading large turboprop engine globally by a number of units sold and has over 230 million operating hours. It was originally developed by the Allison Engine Company for the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport entering production in 1954. It has been a Rolls-Royce product since 1995 when Allison was acquired by Rolls-Royce.

The T56 is a robust, reliable turboprop engine operating in military and civil aircraft worldwide. The engine’s commercial version, the T56 501-D, is the world-leading large turboprop engine.