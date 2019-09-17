Aviation Week’s Defense Editor Steve Trimble posted photos of new Raytheon’s Peregrine advanced air-to-air missile, that the company unveiled during the AFA’s 2019 Air, Space & Cyber Conference.

Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, unveiled a new medium-range, air-launched weapon called the Peregrine missile, that is half the size and cost of today’s air-to-air missiles, yet delivers greater range and effect.

The company’s website said the Peregrine missile is developed to strengthen the capabilities of current fighter aircraft.

Also, the new, smaller Peregrine missile is faster and more maneuverable than legacy medium-range, air-to-air missiles, and doubles the weapons loadout on a variety of fighter platforms. Its sophisticated, miniaturized guidance system can detect and track targets at any time of day and in any weather condition.

“Peregrine will allow U.S. and allied fighter pilots to carry more missiles into battle to maintain air dominance,” said Dr.Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. “With its advanced sensor, guidance and propulsion systems packed into a much smaller airframe, this new weapon represents a significant leap forward in air-to-air missile development.”

The Peregrine missile benefits from military off-the-shelf components, additive manufacturing processes and readily available materials to offer an affordable solution for countering current and emerging airborne threats.

The weapon is expected to measure just under 6 feet long and 150 pounds, less than half the weight and length of Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile and AIM-9X Sidewinder that fly on fighters across the Defense Department.