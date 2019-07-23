Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co on Monday has released a video showing the capabilities of new self-defense technologies in reference to modern anti-ship missiles.

A marketing video released by Raytheon supposedly reveals that the new interceptor, developed in collaboration with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), is capable of would take out multiple waves of enemy missiles, and other threats, including Chinese-made modern missile.

Video posted on U.S. Defense contractor Raytheon’s Twitter account, show guided rounds that can stop anti-ship missiles which launched from aircraft and ship similar to Chinese H-6 bomber and frigate.

The company’s website said the interceptor called the Multi-Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System, or MAD-FIRES, and designed to defeat simultaneous oncoming cruise missile threats, anti-ship missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as other threats on the same time.

Also added that Raytheon Company already successfully tested a hot fire rocket motor for DARPA’s MAD-FIRES.

“The Navy is asking for leading-edge capabilities that can take out rapidly approaching targets, and Raytheon’s interceptor for the MAD-FIRES program will deliver,” said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. “This test shows Raytheon is right on track to provide an affordable, advanced technology to the fleet.”

If fielded, this capability will combine the speed, rapid fire and depth of a gun weapon system with the precision and accuracy of guided missiles.