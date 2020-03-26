Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, is modernizing the Brazilian Air Force’s surveillance radars across the Amazon to increase its capabilities.

According to a recent service release, Raytheon will upgrade seven legacy radars to the next-generation Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar system, Condor Mk3, increasing efficiency and reducing electric energy consumption.

The new, more advanced Condor Mk3 introduces new features such as automatic adaptive power control, fully configurable software, a high-duty cycle transmitter and built-in ADS-B, all in a much smaller

footprint.

“This modernization effort expands our long-term partnership in Brazil with the Commission for Implementation of the Brazilian Air Space Control System,” said Matt Gilligan, vice president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “The Condor Mk3 is a highly reliable and low-maintenance system that will maintain the safety of the airspace in the Amazon for many years to come.”

The legacy radars were previously installed by Raytheon in the early 2000s under the Brazilian System for the Vigilance of the Amazon project and have been in continuous operation since its installation.

“This modernization has the main goal to maintain the high levels of air traffic control quality, in compliance with International Aviation Standard through surveillance technology, ensuring operational safety conditions in the Amazon region,” said Maj. Gen. Sérgio Rodrigues Pereira Bastos Jr., president of the Airspace Control System Implementation Commission (CISCEA) in Brazil.

The Condor Mk 3 utilises the very latest technologies to offer a combination of high performance and high probability of detection (even in severe multipath and reflection environments), together with industry-leading reliability and low-cost of ownership.