Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon has released video showing capability of its new family of aircraft sensors, called the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS).

The Raytheon announced on its Twitter account that: “Small turret, mighty vision: Our MTS delivers detailed intelligence in high-definition, full motion video.”

Also, the company points out that the new MTS system is providing the U.S. and allies an asymmetrical advantage.

MTS provides electro-optical/ infrared (EO/IR), laser designation, and laser illumination capabilities integrated in a single sensor package.

Combat proven, with nearly four million operational flight hours, the MTS product family of sensors, including Compact MTS, MTS-A, MTS-B, MTS-C, MTS-D (AN/DAS-4) provide detailed intelligence data from the visual and infrared spectrum in support of U.S. military, civilian and allied missions around the world.

Leveraging cutting edge digital architecture, this advanced EO/IR system provides long-range surveillance, target acquisition, tracking, range finding and laser designation for the Griffin missile and Paveway laser-guided bomb as well as all tri-service and NATO laser-guided munitions. MTS sensors feature multiple fields of view, electronic zoom and multimode video tracking and were designed to incorporate future growth options and performance enhancements.

To date, Raytheon has delivered more than 3,000 MTS sensors to U.S. and international armed forces and successfully integrated 44 variants of the system on more than 20 rotary-wing, Unmanned Aerial System, and fixed-wing platforms – including the MH-60 Blackhawk, the C-130 Hercules, the MQ-9C Reaper, the MQ-1 Predator, and the MQ-1C Gray Eagle.