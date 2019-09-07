U.S. defense contractor Raytheon has released first images of the newest high-capacity and high-power airborne electronic attack weapon system on the EA-18G Growler carrier-based aircraft.

The new airborne electronic attack weapon system, called Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, will protect air forces by denying, degrading and disrupting threat radars and communication devices, according to a company news release.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has reported that the first Raytheon’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Engineering Development Model pod arrived at Naval Air Station Patuxent River after a trek across America late July to begin various verification and test procedures in preparation for the second pod delivery early fall.

The pod will start various verification and test procedures in preparation for the second pod delivery early fall, according to a Navy news release.

In 2016, the U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a $1B Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract.

Raytheon’s NGJ-MB architecture and design include the ability to operate at a significantly enhanced range, attack multiple targets simultaneously and advanced jamming techniques. The technology can also be scaled to other missions and platforms.