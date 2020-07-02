Raytheon receives $495 million for AMRAAM support

The U.S Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $495 million for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and annual sustainment.

The contract award from Air Force Lifecycle Management Center enables the company to provide non-warranty repairs, program support, contractor logistics support and service life prediction program analysis supporting the AMRAAM weapon system.

“Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2026,” the Department of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

The company’s website said the AMRAAM is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,700 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.

At 12 feet long and weighing approximately 350 pounds, the AIM-120 is a fire-and-forget weapon, able to lock on to targets out of range.

In the air-to-air role, the weapon’s advanced active guidance section provides aircrew with flexibility and lethality. Its mature seeker design allows it to quickly find targets in the most challenging environments.

Procured by 37 countries including the U.S., the AMRAAM missile has been integrated onto the F-15 Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS-39 Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The newest version is operational on all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants. It’s the only radar-guided, air-to-air missile cleared to fly on the F-35.