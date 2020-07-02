Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

Raytheon receives $495 million for AMRAAM support

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin by Paul Weatherman

Recommended

Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s next-generation refueling tanker aircraft perform an elephant walk

Ten U.S. Air Force's refueling tanker aircraft, includes eight newest KC-46A Pegasus and two KC-135s, were a part of Wednesday’s elephant walk exercise at...
View Post
Aviation

General Electric contracted to produce engines for newest U.S. Air Force fighters

The U.S. Department of Defense has contracted General Electric for an unspecific number of F110-GE-129 engines for the newest U.S. Air Force F-15EX fighter...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Pilot died in F-16 fighter jet crash in South Carolina

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that the pilot of an Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft was killed following a crash late...
View Post
Aviation

35 years of lethality: U.S. Air Force celebrates B-1’s history

Thirty-five years ago, the first B-1B Lancer long-range, multi-mission, supersonic conventional bomber was delivered to the U.S. Air Force. On June 29th, 1985, at 1:55...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S Department of Defense announced on Wednesday an agreement worth about $495 million for advanced medium range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) program support and annual sustainment.

The contract award from Air Force Lifecycle Management Center enables the company to provide non-warranty repairs, program support, contractor logistics support and service life prediction program analysis supporting the AMRAAM weapon system.

“Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2026,” the Department of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

The company’s website said the AMRAAM is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,700 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.

At 12 feet long and weighing approximately 350 pounds, the AIM-120 is a fire-and-forget weapon, able to lock on to targets out of range.

In the air-to-air role, the weapon’s advanced active guidance section provides aircrew with flexibility and lethality. Its mature seeker design allows it to quickly find targets in the most challenging environments.

Procured by 37 countries including the U.S., the AMRAAM missile has been integrated onto the F-15 Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor, Eurofighter Typhoon, JAS-39 Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The newest version is operational on all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants. It’s the only radar-guided, air-to-air missile cleared to fly on the F-35.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army selects Kongsberg to develop wireless lethality for new gen robotic combat vehicles

The U.S. Army has selected Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace to provide a wireless fire control capability to support its future medium caliber lethality needs...
Read more
Aviation

Chinese new Z-8G transport helicopters spotted near disputed Himalayan border

China’s new Z-8G transport helicopters were recently spotted during a large-scale military exercise near a disputed Himalayan border. The new Z-8G helicopters attached to an...
Read more
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
Read more
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

South Korea to acquire new airborne early warning and control aircraft

South Korea’s Defense Project Promotion Committee approved on 26 June plans to acquire more airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from overseas as...
Read more
Aviation

J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft...
Read more
Aviation

German, Spanish Eurofighters will receive the world’s most capable fighter jet radar

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that German and Spanish Eurofighter fighter jet will be equipped with the world's most capable fighter jet radar. The company’s...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army advanced defense system successfully intercepted tactical ballistic missile

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has reported that the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement, an advanced missile defense system, successfully...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine