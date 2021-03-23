Raytheon nabs $63 million for F/A-18 radar systems repair

The U.S. Navy awarded a $63,3 million contract for the repair of the APG-65/73 radar systems in support of the F/A-18 aircraft., the U.S. Department of Defense announced March. 22.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Raytheon Co. won a $63,3 million for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-21-F-N700) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-18-G-N701) for the repair of the APG-65/73 radar systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, all work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 are designations for a family of all-weather multimode airborne radar systems designed by Hughes Aircraft (now Raytheon) for the F/A-18 Hornet, and used on a variety of fighter aircraft types.

The APG-65/73 radar systems are all-weather, coherent, multimode, multiwaveform search-and-track sensors that use programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility needed for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.

The APG-73 is an upgrade of the APG-65 that provides higher throughputs, greater memory capacity, improved reliability, and easier maintenance without associated increases in size or weight.

The APG-73 is operational in the U.S. Navy F/A-18 C, D, E, and F; the U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 A+, C and D; and in the air forces of Finland, Switzerland, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada.