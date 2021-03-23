Tuesday, March 23, 2021
type here...

Raytheon nabs $63 million for F/A-18 radar systems repair

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Cpl. Darien Bjorndal

The U.S. Navy awarded a $63,3 million contract for the repair of the APG-65/73 radar systems in support of the F/A-18 aircraft., the U.S. Department of Defense announced March. 22.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that Raytheon Co. won a $63,3 million for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-21-F-N700) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-18-G-N701) for the repair of the APG-65/73 radar systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, all work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The AN/APG-65 and AN/APG-73 are designations for a family of all-weather multimode airborne radar systems designed by Hughes Aircraft (now Raytheon) for the F/A-18 Hornet, and used on a variety of fighter aircraft types.

The APG-65/73 radar systems are all-weather, coherent, multimode, multiwaveform search-and-track sensors that use programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility needed for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.

The APG-73 is an upgrade of the APG-65 that provides higher throughputs, greater memory capacity, improved reliability, and easier maintenance without associated increases in size or weight.

The APG-73 is operational in the U.S. Navy F/A-18 C, D, E, and F; the U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 A+, C and D; and in the air forces of Finland, Switzerland, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP