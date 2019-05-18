U.S. aerospace and defenses giant Raytheon moving one step closer to a new era for Global Positioning System.

According to a news release put out by Raytheon, its GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System program, known as GPS OCX, completed final qualification testing of the system’s modernized monitor station receivers, which are now ready to be installed around the world starting in August. GPS OCX is the enhanced ground control segment of a U.S. Air Force-led effort to modernize America’s GPS system.

“The modernized receivers give GPS OCX the ability to receive and decrypt all GPS III military and civil signals, a critical capability the current system doesn’t have,” saidDave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. “Monitor station receiver installation keeps us on track for full system delivery by ourJune 2021contractual deadline.”

The modernized receivers will measure and monitor legacy military and civilian signals sent by the current GPS satellite constellation plus the new signals sent by the next-generation GPS III. The receivers will also feed correction models at the master control station, giving U.S. Air Force satellite controllers the information necessary to make key adjustments to maximize accuracy.

The next-generation GPS will deliver a host of new capabilities, including automation for operational efficiencies, improved accuracy, interoperability with geo-positioning and navigation systems of other nations for better international availability, and anti-jam capability for military users.

The GPS modernisation will see Raytheon deliver the full enhanced ground control segment in 2021.

The additional satellites flown by GPS OCX are expected to offer greater coverage in challenging areas such as urban canyons and mountainous terrain.