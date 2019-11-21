U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Company has been awarded a $7 million U.S. Air Force contract modification for Paveway series laser-guided bomb kits.

The modification provides a total package approach (TPA) for Paveway-specific activities including, but not limited to: studies, production, certification, integration and sustainment.

This modification increases the ceiling of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the previously awarded amount of $110,000,000 to $496,000,000. Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona; and Air Force test ranges. This modification involves 100% foreign military sales to countries with active cases to acquire Paveway weapon systems or have expressed interest in the Paveway Family of Weapons.

The advanced guidance system of the Paveway can be integrated with conventional gravity bombs to transform them into precision-guided munitions.

The company’s website said Paveway laser-guided bomb has revolutionized tactical air-to-ground warfare by converting “dumb” bombs into precision-guided munitions. Paveway bombs comprised more than half the air-to-ground precision-guided weapons used in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Unified Protector.

Newer versions of Paveway bombs include GPS/INS guidance capabilities. This innovation combines the accuracy and flexibility of traditional laser-guided weapons with the all-weather capability of GPS guidance, resulting in a weapon that decreases the required sortie count and weapon inventory while increasing the mission success rate.

The Paveway family of laser only guided and dual-mode GPS/laser-guided bombs has grown to be the trusted weapon of choice for 43 international customers.