Raytheon gets $34 million contract for advanced electronic attack system

Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and test support services for the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) currently in development for the Navy EA-18G aircraft.
The AN/ALQ-249 is an advanced electronic attack system that denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including communication tools and air-defense systems.
It is a self-protect electronic countermeasures (ECM) electronic warfare (EW) pod used on U.S. Navy tactical aircraft. Its computer-controlled multibeam receivers and mini-TWT amplifiers operate in both receive and transmit modes to selectively direct high power jamming against multiple emitters.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, the scope includes H16/H18/H20/H22 software support for NGJ pod and integration including requirements analysis, design, development, integration, testing, training and tools related to and in support of AN/ALQ-249 and advanced electronic warfare initiatives for Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers.
This contract, with an estimated value of $34,2 million, covers work in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed in January 2025.
The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity.