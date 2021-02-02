Raytheon gets $290 million contract for F-35 support

Raytheon Technologies, one of the world’s largest military weapons and technology manufacturers, was awarded a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for F-35 Lightning II support.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $290 million.

This contract provides material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities, program administrative labor for non-recurring sustainment activities, mockup engines and modules for test cells, as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program Lot 13 propulsion system for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

According to the Department of Defense contract announcements, work is expected to be completed in January 2024.

At the same time, Raytheon also received a new contract from the U.S. Navy for engineering and test support services for the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) currently in development for the Navy EA-18G aircraft.