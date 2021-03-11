Raytheon contracted for U.S. Air Force intelligence system modernization

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract worth $178 million to Raytheon weapons developers to upgrade the Distributed Common Ground System that supports the intelligence warfighting function to assist the commander’s visualization and understanding of the threat and other relevant aspects of the operational environment.

Raytheon Co. was awarded a $178 million contract for field support across the Distributed Common Ground System Enterprise (DCGS ). This includes transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure as the system completes open architecture modernization.

Per the contract, work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia, and is expected to be completed March 8, 2026.

As noted by the company, DCGS is designed to meet the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance needs of joint and combined task force commanders. This is accomplished through a scalable, modular, open architecture that enables interoperability for the collection, processing, exploitation, dissemination and archiving of all forms of intelligence.

DCGS integrates new and emerging capabilities into an open architecture that is network agnostic and will enable seamless data management from tasking to collection to near real-time dissemination to the warfighter.

Raytheon has decades of experience developing and integrating DCGS across military services, leading a diverse team of partners so that U.S. and coalition warfighters can change the course of events in hours, minutes or even seconds.