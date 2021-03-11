Thursday, March 11, 2021
type here...

Raytheon contracted for U.S. Air Force intelligence system modernization

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Tech. Sgt. Roland Sturm

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract worth $178 million to Raytheon weapons developers to upgrade the Distributed Common Ground System that supports the intelligence warfighting function to assist the commander’s visualization and understanding of the threat and other relevant aspects of the operational environment.

Raytheon Co. was awarded a $178 million contract for field support across the Distributed Common Ground System Enterprise (DCGS ). This includes transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure as the system completes open architecture modernization.

Per the contract, work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia, and is expected to be completed March 8, 2026.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, DCGS is designed to meet the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance needs of joint and combined task force commanders. This is accomplished through a scalable, modular, open architecture that enables interoperability for the collection, processing, exploitation, dissemination and archiving of all forms of intelligence.

DCGS integrates new and emerging capabilities into an open architecture that is network agnostic and will enable seamless data management from tasking to collection to near real-time dissemination to the warfighter.

Raytheon has decades of experience developing and integrating DCGS across military services, leading a diverse team of partners so that U.S. and coalition warfighters can change the course of events in hours, minutes or even seconds.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Avatar
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP