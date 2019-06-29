U.S. defense contractor Raytheon Missile Systems has received a $36,7 contract for U.S. Navy and foreign military sales (FMS) to Japan for the procurement of Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) guided missile weapon system, the Defense Department announced Friday.

The contract, announced on 28 June, combines purchases for the U.S. Navy (91%) and the government of Japan (9%) under the FMS Program.

The RAM guided-missile weapon system is co-developed and co-produced under an international cooperative program between the governments of the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany.

“This contract is to procure material, fabricate parts, assemble, test and deliver RAM Mk 49 Mod 3 GMLSs. RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms,” said DoD.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Raytheon’s website said the RAM guided missile weapon system is the world’s most modern ship self-defense weapon and is designed to provide exceptional protection for ships of all sizes. It’s currently deployed on more than 165 ships in 11 countries, ranging from 500-ton fast attack craft to 95,000-ton aircraft carriers.

A supersonic, lightweight, quick-reaction, fire-and-forget weapon, the RAM system is designed to destroy anti-ship missiles. Requiring no additional direction upon launch, its passive radio frequency and infrared guidance design provide high-firepower capability for engaging multiple threats simultaneously. The missile is continually improved to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat of anti-ship missiles, helicopters, aircraft and surface craft.

The MK 49 guided missile launching system, which holds 21 missiles, is designed to be easily integrated into many different ships. A variety of existing ship sensors can readily provide the target and pointing information required to engage the anti-ship threat.