U.S. defense contractor Raytheon was awarded a $151.5 million contract for integrated logistics support and repairs for the sustainment of the AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ missiles.

“These services are in support of the Navy, Air Force, and the governments of Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program,” said in the Department of Defense.

Also reported that work is expected to be completed in May 2022.

The AIM-9 Sidewinder is a supersonic, heat-seeking, air-to-air missile carried by fighter aircraft. It has a high-explosive warhead and an infrared heat-seeking guidance system. The Sidewinder was developed by the U.S. Navy for fleet air defense and was adapted by the U.S. Air Force for fighter aircraft use. Early versions of the missile were extensively used in the Southeast Asia conflict.

The Raytheon’s website said the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile in the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft, including the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, E/A-18G, F-22 and F-35 fighters.

A true tri-use missile, the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is effective in air-to-air, air-to-surface or surface-to-air applications with no modifications required. It is used on the U.S. Army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability Program on the multi-mission launcher.