The Navy’s Presidential Helicopters Program intends to solicit and negotiate a VH-92A contract modification with Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, a business unit of Lockheed Martin.

In a notice posted on the U.S. government’s main contracting website, the Naval Air Systems Command announced that Presidential Helicopters Program intends to solicit for additional VH-92A spare parts and support equipment as a result of additional information learned in development.

The proposed contract action will provide for spares and support equipment for Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) I, LRIP II, and Full Rate Production aircraft.

The VH-92A is an American helicopter under development to replace the United States Marine Corps’ Marine One U.S. Presidential transport fleet. The VH-92A aircraft will increase performance and payload over the current Presidential helicopters, VH-3D and VH-60N, that have been serving over 40 years. The VH-92A will provide enhanced crew coordination systems and communications capabilities, plus improve availability and maintainability.

The Navy’s Presidential helicopter program awarded a $542 million contract to Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, June 10, 2019 to build six VH-92A aircraft, spares and support equipment.

Government testing will continue to validate system performance and prepare for Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) planned for mid 2020 and Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in late 2020.

The Navy and Marine Corps are committed to ensuring mission-critical Presidential helicopter transportation is delivered as an integral and world-wide support requirement of the Presidency – necessary to conduct Presidential duties as Commander in Chief, Chief Executive and Head of State.