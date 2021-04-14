Poland inks deal with U.S. for 5 C-130H Hercules aircraft

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday that Poland has signed a contract for five ex-US Air Force C-130H Hercules airlifters.

“We have signed a contract to acquire 5 C-130H aircraft under the Excess Defense Articles program,” said Mariusz Blaszczak.

As part of the Excess Defence Articles program, excess defense articles and military equipment that are no longer needed by the US armed forces are eligible for transfer to foreign countries.

He also added that the cargo planes will go to the 33rd Transport Aviation Base in Powidz and will increase Polish transport capacity.

“We expect the first of them to arrive this year,” stressed Minister.

The new Hercules aircraft expands the Polish air force’s ability to transport troops and equipment while providing support for evacuation and humanitarian operations. Its presence in the Polish fleet.

Currently, the Polish Air Force has five Hercules aircraft in the C-130E configuration, which were received in 2009.