Poland buys Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkey

Poland has confirmed it will acquire Turkish-made armed drones.

“We have signed a contract for the purchase of four sets, that is, 24 aircraft armed with anti-tank missiles,” Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on the air of Polish Radio 24, announcing the purchase of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones.

The first medium-altitude, long-range tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system is due to be delivered in the coming year, according to Mariusz Blaszczak.

The new drone system was developed by Kale-Baykar, a joint venture of Baykar Makina and the Kale Group. It can perform reconnaissance, intelligence, and attack missions.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 150 kg. The drone can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.

Bayraktar TB2 drones, which entered the Turkish army’s inventory in 2014, are currently used by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

In recent years, Turkey’s defense and aviation companies made significant achievements in research and development, as well as production and export. Turkey is among six countries in the world that can produce its own drones.