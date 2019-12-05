The eighth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, USS Harry S. Truman, transits across the Atlantic Ocean as part of the support of the U.S. 6th Fleet.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners.

According to a recent service news release еhe Harry S. Truman CSG last operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in 2018, demonstrating its ability to operate from the High North to the East Mediterranean.

Deploying ships and aircraft of the strike group, commanded by Rear Adm. Andrew J. Loiselle, include flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh; the eight squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28.

Squadrons of CVW-1, commanded by Capt. Robert Gentry, embarked on Truman include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers;” VFA-81 “Sunliners;” VFA-136 “Knighthawks;” VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates;” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks;” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks;” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors;” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers;” and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”