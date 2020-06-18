Pentagon tells Congress of plans to sell Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $600 million foreign military sale of sixteen Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine, it was announced on 18 June.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said that the State Department had approved the sale of 16 Mark VI patrol boats and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million.

The State Department approval covers the 16 patrol boats; 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems; 20 Electro-Optics-Infrared Radar (FLIR) (16 installed and 4 spares); 16 Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) 5km loudspeaker systems; 16 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems; 40 MK44 cannons (32 installed and 8 spares); and associated equipment.

- Advertisement -

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a modern, fast, short-range vessel. Ukraine will utilize the vessels to better defend its territorial waters and protect other maritime interests,” the DSCA said. “ Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.“

The MK VI designed to fulfill the requirement for an armored boat with greater range, more lethal firepower and sea keeping capabilities that exceeded the Navy’s small boat capabilities. They can conduct missions in the open ocean for protecting defense forces.

The versatile patrol vessels can support search-and-seizure operations, maritime intercept operations, theatre security cooperation operations and other clandestine security force activities. They can function as escorts for high-value assets and also take part in mine hunting and fast attack combats.