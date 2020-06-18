Thursday, June 18, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Pentagon tells Congress of plans to sell Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine

NewsMaritime Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kory Alsberry

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
View Post
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman returns from deployment

The U.S. Navy has announced that the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned home June 16, marking the end of their...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Navy tests next generation of smart munition on Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy recently tested, for the first time on an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, the GBU-53/B StormBreaker glide bomb that will give operators...
View Post
Aviation

U.S Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed in North Sea

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed under unknown circumstances into the North Sea, according to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs. "A...
View Post
Aviation

Boeing shows how F-15QA fighter is painted in Qatar livery

A short video from the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing demonstrates how the F-15QA fighter jet is painted in its custom livery. "The most advanced F-15 fighter jet ever...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $600 million foreign military sale of sixteen Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine, it was announced on 18 June.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said that the State Department had approved the sale of 16 Mark VI patrol boats and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million.

The State Department approval covers the 16 patrol boats; 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems; 20 Electro-Optics-Infrared Radar (FLIR) (16 installed and 4 spares); 16 Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) 5km loudspeaker systems; 16 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems; 40 MK44 cannons (32 installed and 8 spares); and associated equipment.

- Advertisement -

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a modern, fast, short-range vessel. Ukraine will utilize the vessels to better defend its territorial waters and protect other maritime interests,” the DSCA said. “ Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.“

The MK VI designed to fulfill the requirement for an armored boat with greater range, more lethal firepower and sea keeping capabilities that exceeded the Navy’s small boat capabilities. They can conduct missions in the open ocean for protecting defense forces.

The versatile patrol vessels can support search-and-seizure operations, maritime intercept operations, theatre security cooperation operations and other clandestine security force activities. They can function as escorts for high-value assets and also take part in mine hunting and fast attack combats.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Army

‘Leaked’ image allegedly shows Milrem Robotics’ fighting vehicle with new multi-role turret

The new image shared on the official Twitter account of the Milrem Robotics this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible equipped of its...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force F-16 receives digitized ‘ghost’ scheme similar to Su-57 fighter

Painters at Hill Air Force Base recently completed an elaborate makeover on an F-16 Fighting Falcon by giving it the now-popular “ghost” paint scheme...
Read more
Army

Roadside bomb damages Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier in Syria

A Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier has been damaged in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib, no...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Navy tests next generation of smart munition on Super Hornet

The U.S. Navy recently tested, for the first time on an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft, the GBU-53/B StormBreaker glide bomb that will give operators...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

Seymour Johnson AFB receive first KC-46A Pegasus multirole tanker

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has announced that it delivered its 34th KC-46 Pegasus multirole tanker to the U.S. Air Force, the first to be...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman returns from deployment

The U.S. Navy has announced that the Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned home June 16, marking the end of their...
Read more
Army

Russia prepares to unveil a mystery missile system during the Victory Day Parade

A mystery missile system was spotted during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade which will take place at Moscow's Red Square on...
Read more
Army

‘Leaked’ image allegedly shows Milrem Robotics’ fighting vehicle with new multi-role turret

The new image shared on the official Twitter account of the Milrem Robotics this morning are currently stoking speculation about possible equipped of its...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine