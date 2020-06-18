Thursday, June 18, 2020

Pentagon releases new evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libya

News
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Subscribe

Pentagon has released new evidence of Russia’s introduction of manned, armed attack aircraft into Libya.

United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) posted intelligence photos show that recently arrived Russian aircraft are being used to support private military companies (PMCs) sponsored by the Russian government. USAFRICOM has photographic evidence of a Russian aircraft taking off from al-Jufra, Libya. A MiG-29 was also photographed operating in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, Libya.

“Russia’s sustained involvement in Libya increases the violence and delays a political solution,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, USAFRICOM director of operations. “Russia continues to push for a strategic foothold on NATO’s southern flank and this is at the expense of innocent Libyan lives.”

In late May, USAFRICOM reported that at least 14 MiG-29s and several Su-24s were flown from Russia to Syria, where their Russian markings were painted over to camouflage their Russian origin. These aircraft were then flown into Libya in direct violation of the United Nations arms embargo.

“We know these fighters were not already in Libya and being repaired,” said Col. Chris Karns, director of USAFRICOM public affairs. “Clearly, they came from Russia. They didn’t come from any other country.”

Russia’s introduction of manned, armed attack aircraft into Libya changes the nature of the current conflict and intensifies the potential of risk to all Libyans, especially innocent civilians.

“There is concern these Russian aircraft are being flown by inexperienced, non-state PMC mercenaries who will not adhere to international law; namely, they are not bound by the traditional laws of armed conflict,” Gering said. “If this is true and bombing occurs, innocent Libyan lives are at risk.”

As the number one arms dealer in Africa, Russia continues to profit from violence and instability across the continent.  Russian government backed PMCs, such as the Wagner Group, are active in sixteen countries across Africa.  It is estimated that there are about 2,000 Wagner Group personnel in Libya.

“Russia has relentlessly stuck to a narrative of implausible denials in the media,” said Karns. “It’s difficult to deny facts. Russian interference and masking of activity in Libya is visible and delaying progress. Progress the people of Libya deserve.”

Executive Editor
