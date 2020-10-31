Pentagon plans to sell light utility helicopters to Guyana

U.S. military’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday it planned to sell Guyana four utility helicopters for $256-million.

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $256 million foreign military sale of two Bell 412EPi and two Bell 429 helicopters to Guyana.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the complete package includes helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two WESCAM MX-10 cameras; mission equipment; contractor-provided pilot and maintainer training; particular ground support equipment; spares; publications; integrated product support; technical assistance; transportation; Repair and Return; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The proposed sale of the Bell 412EPi and 429 helicopters will improve Guyana’s capability to meet current and future threats,” the DSCA notice says. “Guyana will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense; conduct maritime surveillance, patrol, and interdiction; counter narcotic trafficking and transnational criminal organizations; deter regional threats; and support coalition partners overseas. Guyana will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The principal contractor will be Bell Helicopter Textron Incorporated (BHTI), Piney Flats, TN.