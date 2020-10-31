Saturday, October 31, 2020
type here...

Pentagon plans to sell light utility helicopters to Guyana

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Bell 429 of the Jamaica Defence Force

U.S. military’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday it planned to sell Guyana four utility helicopters for $256-million.

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $256 million foreign military sale of two Bell 412EPi and two Bell 429 helicopters to Guyana.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the complete package includes helicopters with customer-unique modifications; two WESCAM MX-10 cameras; mission equipment; contractor-provided pilot and maintainer training; particular ground support equipment; spares; publications; integrated product support; technical assistance; transportation; Repair and Return; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The proposed sale of the Bell 412EPi and 429 helicopters will improve Guyana’s capability to meet current and future threats,” the DSCA notice says. “Guyana will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense; conduct maritime surveillance, patrol, and interdiction; counter narcotic trafficking and transnational criminal organizations; deter regional threats; and support coalition partners overseas. Guyana will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The principal contractor will be Bell Helicopter Textron Incorporated (BHTI), Piney Flats, TN.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

We are familiar with the fact that we need a good editor but don’t have the budget for it. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

SIGN UP