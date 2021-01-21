Pentagon: Boeing gets $2,1 billion for additional KC-46 refueling tankers

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that Boeing has been awarded a $2,1 modification to a previous contract for Lot 7 production KC-46 aircraft.

Boeing Co. has been contracted to build additional 15 KC-46A refueling tankers, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

“The modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses, and G081 flat file being produced under the basic contract,” the DoD said in a statement.

Also added that work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2024.

In addition, earlier on 12 January, American plane-maker has announced the U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a $1.7 billion contract for 12 KC-46A tanker aircraft. With this sixth production lot, Boeing is now on contract for 79 KC-46A tankers.

The company delivered the first KC-46A to the Air Force in January 2019. Since then, Boeing has delivered 42 tankers to four different bases. The next-generation KC-46 brings new capabilities and operational flexibility to the U.S. Air Force and international customers.

“The investments Boeing is making in the KC-46 today will benefit generations of service members,” said Jamie Burgess, Boeing KC-46 tanker vice president and program manager. “I believe the partnership between Boeing and the Air Force will also produce additional KC-46 innovations that will carry the warfighter well into the future.”

Boeing says the KC-46 is a multirole tanker designed to refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures. It’s also equipped to carry passengers, cargo and patients on any mission at any time.