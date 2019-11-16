The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Friday an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp. that worth about $3.3 billion.

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a contract from the Space and Missile System Center, Peterson Air Force Base, for support services on classified military communications satellites.

This contract provides for operations, sustainment and enhancement activities to support the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF), Milstar and Defense Satellite Communications System III programs. Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; and Sunnyvale, California, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2029.

The AEHF constellation is designed to replace the Milstar satellite constellation.

The Lockheed Martin’s website said the AEHF is the most recent addition to the constellation that provides global, survivable, highly secure and protected communications for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea and air platforms.

The AEHF system provides vastly improved global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for strategic command and tactical warfighters operating on ground, sea and air platforms. The jam-resistant system also serves international partners including Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.