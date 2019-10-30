Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that it was awarded a second Multi-Year contract for AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measure (ESM) systems for the U.S. Navy’s E-2D aircraft program.

The five-year $50.9 million multi-year contract includes the remainder of the 75 E-2D aircraft the US Navy is expected to purchase as part of their current program of record.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to continue producing AN/ALQ-217 ESM systems for the U.S. Navy’s use on its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft,” Joe Ottaviano, Business Development director, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Sytems said. “In today’s environment, our adversaries are developing advanced technologies to disrupt our defenses and we must remain vigilant and stay one step ahead. Having the ability to detect what’s in the electromagnetic spectrum first is crucial to the overall aircraft’s survivability and the safety of our warfighters.”

The AN/ALQ-217 ESM system, currently installed on U.S. Navy and international E-2C and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, provides a full range of ESM operational capabilities. The AN/ALQ-217 ESM system is capable of detecting, intercepting and geolocating RF signals, identifying weapon systems including the type, function and mode of intercepted emitters, while improving situational awareness. The ESM system has three RF operating range bands: low, mid and high; allowing a full 360-degree acquisition coverage in each band, providing a powerful performance.

The majority of work will be performed in Owego, New York with deliveries spanning from 2021 through 2024.

Lockheed Martin has been the AN/ALQ-217 ESM supplier on the E-2C and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye program since 1999.

Lockheed Martin has provided more than 7,800 electronic warfare (EW) systems for more than 50 years to the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. EW systems provide electronic attack, electronic protection and electronic support to disrupt adversaries and protect warfighters.

Airborne EW systems include the AN/ALQ-210 for U.S. Navy and international MH-60R, AN/ALQ-217 for the U.S. Navy’s E-2C/D aircraft, and the APR-52 digital Radar Warning Receiver for U.S. Air Force Combat Rescue Helicopters. Additional airborne platforms include the AH-64D/E Apache Helicopter, B-2 Bomber, Canadian Maritime Helicopter and the CP-140. Naval EW systems include SEWIP Block 2 for aircraft carriers, cruisers, and destroyers, and BLQ-10 and Multi-function Modular Mast (MMM) for Virginia- and Seawolf-class submarines.