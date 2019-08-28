The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 27 August.

A press release said the DSCA has notified Congress of the proposed Foreign Military Sales, which is worth $500 million and consists of 180 AMRAAM missiles, training missiles, cryptographic and communication security devices, and associated equipment.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency added that this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S forces and increase security.

“Hungary intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to deter regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense,” said the DSCA, pointing out that “this sale will contribute to Hungary’s interoperability with the United States and other allies. Hungary should not have any difficulties absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The prime contractor and integrator will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, AZ.

The company’s website said the AMRAAM air-to-air missile is the world’s most sophisticated air dominance weapon. With more than 25 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet all warfighter requirements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,200 test shots and 10 air-to-air combat victories.

Procured by 37 countries including the U.S., the combat-proven AMRAAM missile has been integrated onto the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated onto the F-35 and support the U.S. Marine Corp’s F-35B initial operational capability as the only air-to-air missile qualified on the F-35.