A series of newest Joint Light Tactical Vehicles will be distributed to various units on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, according to Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie.

Currently, the new batch of JLTVs waits in a staging area in 22 Area to be distributed to various units.

The JLTV is the first vehicle purpose-built for battlefield communications networks and provides increased readiness for 21st century warfare.

The JLTV, a program led by the Army, will fully replace the Corps’ aging High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle fleet, commonly known as Humvees.

The JLTV family of vehicles comes in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations.

Transportability is a key JLTV requirement. The JLTV has an electronic adjustable height suspension that allows the vehicle to ‘squat’ to fit in restricted height spaces on amphibious warfare ships and the ability to be raised to traverse difficult terrain while carrying armor and payload.

The JLTV also has comparable off-road performance, acceleration and speed to the Humvee and is air transportable connecting externally via helicopter or riding internally via cargo plane.

The Marine Corps first fielded the JLTV at the School of Infantry West, MCB Camp Pendleton, and will eventually replace its entire Humvee fleet with approximately 15,000 JLTVs.