The U.S. company which provides aerial refueling services for military units, Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Inc. announced that its KC-707 tanker aerial refuels have been certified to refuel the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II following flight trials at Edwards AFB in California.

“Our entire fleet now stands ready to support this state-of-the-art aircraft,” Omega Air Refueling said on Thursday.

Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Inc. (OARS) the leader in commercial in-flight refueling services. Omega’s fleet completing more missions and delivering more fuel than any other carrier in the world.

Omega provides contract air-to-air refueling with a fleet of specially-equipped and converted tankers to serve as air-refueling platforms that meet the operational needs of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and U.S. allies. Omega currently provides probe and drogue refueling services.

Omega Aerial Refueling Services operates a fleet of KC-707 and KDC-10 aircraft owned by Omega Air. All OARS tankers are currently configured for probe and drogue refueling with each tanker aircraft capable of flying over 1,200 hours per year.

In addition, the company actively participated in a several development programs to support the U.S. Navy and Air Force.

Omega supported Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 when they conducted the longest E-2 Hawkeye flight on record. On this historic flight, the E-2D remained airborne for more than 8 hours.

Also, on April 22, 2015, Omega offloaded 4,100 pounds of fuel in the first-ever autonomous aerial refueling of an unmanned aircraft, the X-47B, as a part of the Navy’s UCAS program.