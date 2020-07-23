Thursday, July 23, 2020
Northrop Grumman to update AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

Last week, Northrop Grumman reported that recent awards from United States Marine Corps. will allow the company to update the AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters.

As noted by the company, Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $104 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for the technical refresh of UH-1Y, AH-1Z.

The IDIQ contract covers delivery of production units, retrofit units and spare units for the Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency and the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales Act.

This contract brings together multiple mission computer customers, driving greater value, cost efficiency and a reduced logistics footprint. Under the IDIQ, the Navy may issue task or delivery order awards up to the ceiling amount specified in the contract. Work under the contract is set to conclude in 2023.

“Northrop Grumman’s mission computer delivers mission critical capability to the warfighter,” said James Conroy, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “The system provides improved situational understanding in the rapidly changing threat environment.”

The mission computer integrates advanced mission, weapons and video processing capabilities into a high-performance airborne computer capable of driving independent, multi-function displays. Its trusted, open architecture provides centralized display and control of all integrated avionics system functions. The mission computer brings improved capability, commonality, reliability and maintainability to the warfighter.

