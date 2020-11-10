Northrop Grumman selects Collins Aerospace to deliver launch platform for ICBM modernization program

Northrop Grumman Corporation has selected Collins Aerospace Systems, a business unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., as part of nationwide team to support Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program.

Collins Aerospace Systems will play a key role in modernizing our nation’s current intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system under a contract awarded by prime contractor Northrop Grumman to support the U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program.

As part of this nationwide team of industry partners, Collins Aerospace will be leading the Secondary Launch Platform-Airborne (SLP-A) effort, a replacement of the Airborne Launch Control System capability. This system works with the current Minuteman III system, which has been in place for nearly 50 years.

“Northrop Grumman has put together an amazing team of industry partners to develop and deliver a comprehensive solution that will strengthen communication, command and control capabilities for the GBSD,” states Heather Robertson, vice president and general manager for Collins Aerospace. “The SLP-A is a comprehensive nuclear command & control solution which we’re developing to meet the needs of the modern battlespace.”

Earlier in September 2020, Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $13,3 billion contract for a tested and fully qualified design of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) to support the intercontinental ballistic missile replacement program.