Northrop Grumman secures $99M contract for Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for France

Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. won an additional $99 million for three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft ordered by France, the Defense Department announced this week.

The award is a modification of a previous contract for procuring long-lead items and associated services in support of the production and delivery of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of France.

The work, which is is expected to be complete in April 2027, will be performed in Syracuse, New York (27.3%); El Segundo, California (16.7%), Menlo Park, California (12.1%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (9.3%); Woodland Hills, California (5.8%); Edgewood, New York (5.3%); Potez, Aire-sur-l’Adour, France (4.2%); Greenlawn, New York (4.2%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (2.9%); Owego, New York (2.5%); Clemmons, North Carolina (2.0%), Melbourne, Florida (1.5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.2%).

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

NG says the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game changer in how the Navy will conduct battle management command and control. The aircraft gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations delivering battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye possesses highly sophisticated air radars and systems, which increases its capabilities and ability to defend France.

E-2D Hawkeyes have eight-bladed, turbofan propellers and twin engines, giving it over 300 knots of air speed. While it is not as fast as a jet, it gets better fuel flow, meaning it can stay airborne long enough to complete their mission.