Monday, March 22, 2021
Northrop Grumman secures $15M contract for Iraqi Cessna 208, 172 fleet support

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
AC-208 Caravan light attack aircraft. Photo by Staff Sgt. Levi Riendeau

American aircraft’s maker Northrop Grumman has received a contract valued at as much as $15,1 million for contractor logistic support for the Iraqi Air Force’s Cessna 208 and 172 fleet.

The contract award from U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables the company to provide support service of AC-208 Caravan light attack aircraft and Cessna 172 Skyhawk training aircraft of the Iraqi Air Force.

Under the terms of the agreement, Work will be performed in Balad Airbase, Iraq, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021.

Also noted that Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award.

The total cumulative face value of the contract is $235,000,000, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Cessna 172 Skyhawk training aircraft. Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Martinez

