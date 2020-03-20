U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman said that corporation priced a $2.25 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes.

The notes include: $750 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2030; $500 million of 5.150% senior notes due 2040; $1,000 million of 5.250% senior notes due 2050.

Northrop Grumman expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment and working capital. The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146. A copy of these documents may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the shelf registration statement.