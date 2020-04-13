Defense contractor Northrop Grumman delivered two more E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) aircraft to the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), according to the Scramble Magazine.

The Dutch aviation publication reported that E-2D Advanced Hawkeye number two and three were delivered to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) during March 2020.

“The Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft were logged by SeaGull-Jap on 7 March 2020 and the aircraft were serialled 473 (BuNo 169322) and 474 (169323) and arrived at MCAS Iwakuni (Japan),” Scramble Magazine posted on Facebook.

The Japan Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in 2014 to fulfill the nation’s airborne early warning requirements. .

As the largest Hawkeye operator outside of the U.S. Navy, JASDF also has 13 E-2C aircraft operating since 1983.

The company’s website said the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game changer in how the Navy will conduct battle management command and control. By serving as the “digital quarterback” to sweep ahead of strike, manage the mission, and keep our net-centric carrier battle groups out of harms way, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the key to advancing the mission, no matter what it may be.

The E-2D gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations delivering battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.