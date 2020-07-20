Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...

NORAD to conduct fighter jet training exercises in National Capital Region

NewsAviation
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan

Recommended

Aviation

U.S. Air Force deploys B-1B Lancer bombers to Guam

The Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs has announced that B-1B Lancer bombers assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron were deployed to Guam. According to a...
View Post
Aviation

Point Blank exercise ups the ante on collective defense

The 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs has announced on Friday that Royal Netherland Air Force F-16s and F-35As partnered with 4th and 5th generation...
View Post
Aviation

Legendary U-2 Dragon Lady supports U.S, NATO objectives in Europe

A U-2 Dragon Lady, a high altitude reconnaissance aircraft operated by the United States Air Force currently deployed to Royal Air Force (RAF) station in Gloucestershire,...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force launched dozens of C-130s in largest ‘elephant walk’ exercise

On Tuesday, the U.S Air Force conducted the largest ‘elephant walk’ exercise, launching approximately 40 C-130 military transport aircraft in a row. An ‘Elephant Walk’...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. Air Force completes captive-carry flight test of new cruise missile

The U.S. Air Force has announced that the 416th Flight Test Squadron recently completed a round of tests of the low-cost cruise missile. On Tuesday,...
View Post
Subscribe

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced on Monday that it will be conducting synchronous air defense exercise Falcon Virgo in the National Capital Region.

According to a recent service news release, NORAD will conduct air defense exercise Falcon Virgo Wednesday 12:30-2:30 a.m. (ET).

The exercise includes U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft, an U.S. Army C-12 twin-engine turboprop aircraft, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D helicopter, and Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T general aviation aircraft. Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 2,500 feet and may be visible from the ground. If weather prevents scheduled flights, the exercise will commence the next day.

- Advertisement -

NORAD conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft. NORAD carefully plans and closely controls all exercises.

Falcon Virgo is a recurring exercise in support of Operation Noble Eagle, which focuses on the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the United States. The defense of North America is NORAD’s top priority and the command remains on alert and prepared to respond to security threats 24/7.

In May, NORAD fighter jets practice intercept of strategic bombers.

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, under the control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), practiced identification and intercept of U.S. Strategic Command B-1B bombers on May 11 to demonstrate the air defense capabilities of Canada and the United States.

For more than 60 years, NORAD has identified and intercepted potential air threats to
North America through the execution of the command’s aerospace warning and aerospace control missions. NORAD also keeps watch over Canadian and U.S. internal waterways and maritime approaches under its maritime warning mission.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Third NATO-owned Phoenix unmanned aircraft arrives in Italy

NATO’s third unmanned aircraft, called the RQ-4D Phoenix, has arrived at an alliance base in southern Italy, according to Allied Air Command Public Affairs...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy awards contract for entirely new class of unmanned sea surface vehicle

The U.S. Department of Defense said Monday that L3 Technologies won a $35 million for a contract for an entirely new class of unmanned...
Read more
News

Dynetics to develop tactical space support vehicles

Dynetics has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Leidos has concluded testing the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s (USASMDC) Lonestar tactical space...
Read more
Army

Ukrainian Army is testing new Camel unmanned ground vehicle

The ArmyInform news agency announced that the Ukrainian Army has begun evaluating the new Camel tactical unmanned ground vehicle with a remote weapon station. Last...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine