U.S. aerospace giant Boeing has confirmed that the newest T-X trainer aircraft, developed in collaboration with Saab, completed its first flight under the engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD) program.

On Monday, the Boeing’s officials said that the company has begun engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) flight trials of the T-X trainer aircraft in St. Louis, Mo.

“New Boeing T-X takes to the air and is flying high in support of the U.S. Air Force contract,” said on Twitter, pointing to a begin of EMD flight trials is an important milestone for the program.

No details were disclosed as to the nature or duration of the flight test.

Boeing T-X is an all-new advanced pilot training system designed specifically for the U.S. Air Force training mission. It includes trainer aircraft, ground-based training and support – designed together from the ground up.

The T-X aircraft has one engine, twin tails, stadium seating and an advanced cockpit with embedded training. The system also offers state-of-the-art ground-based training and a maintenance-friendly design for long-term supportability.

T-X will replace the Air Force’s aging T-38 aircraft. Initial operating capability is planned for 2024.

Boeing is now clear to begin placing orders with its suppliers, including Saab. More than 90 percent of Boeing’s offering will be made in America, supporting more than 17,000 jobs in 34 states.

