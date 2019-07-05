The aviation giant Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) has announced that the newest Light Attack Helicopter (LAH) successfully completed its first flight at the company’s Sacheon production plant.

The country’s sole aircraft manufacturer announced in a 4 July statement that two pilots conducted a 20-minute-long test flight with the prototype of new helicopter, which is being developed for the Republic of Korea Army (RoKA).

The LAH mated with a 1,032-horsepower engine is the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter and is smaller than the Surion in terms of size, it said.

KAI began to develop the LAH in June 2015 and unveiled its prototype in December last year. It had conducted ground tests to confirm the main systems and their stability since January, the company said in a statement.