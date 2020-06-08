Monday, June 8, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Zealand Air Force to receive five new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft

Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Updated:
NewsAviation
Photo by Senior Airman Corey Hook

Recommended:

Subscribe

New Zealand Minister of Defense Ron Mark has announced that country’s Air Force plans to replace the current C130-H Hercules fleet with five C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft.

Defense Minister Ron Mark confirmed the purchase of the C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft on 5 June at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Whenuapai.

“Generations of New Zealanders have grown up and grown old with the Hercules, and they know these aircraft are an essential first line of response,” Mark said.

According to the NZ Herald, as part of $1.521 billion project, the New Zealand Air Force will receive the first of five C-130J-30 transport aircraft in 2024 and the Super Hercules fleet to be operational in 2025.

The project also includes a full mission simulator and other supporting infrastructure.

The C-130J-30 Super Hercules incorporates state-of-the-art technology to reduce manpower requirements, lower operation and support costs, thus providing life-cycle cost savings over earlier C-130 models.

The J-model airframe offers a longer fuselage with additional pallet positions for added airlift capacity, an updated cockpit with digital avionics, more efficient engines and propellers, which increase range and speed and many other improvements.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

Trending News

Army

German army tests new MG4 A3 machine gun

Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, are currently testing a new variant of MG4 A3 light machine gun, according to a recent service news release. The German Federal...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Army

National Guard deployed to Boston to help quell riots

The U.S. National Guard members arrived in Boston late Sunday night to help quell riots that erupted in the city. Clashes with police, vandalism and...
Read more
Army

U.S. National Guard to deploy troops across 15 states

According to latest media reports, hundreds of people were arrested as protesters and police clashed in cities across America after the killing of George...
Read more
Army

General Dynamics secures $3,4 billion contract for Hydra rockets

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, was awarded a $3,4 billion contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command on...
Read more

Related news

Interview

I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Marc Gasbarri

A passion for helping others is a quality a Sailor from Truckee, Calif., has possessed since he was a child. To fulfil those supportive values,...
Read more
PRESS RELEASES

Montenegro Air Force signs purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X’s

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced that the Montenegro Air Force has signed a purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger...
Read more
PRESS RELEASES

BAE Systems selected to provide autonomy capabilities for DARPA’s Squad X program

Lockheed Martin has awarded BAE Systems a contract to provide key autonomy and artificial intelligence capabilities for DARPA’s Squad X program. Squad X prime contractor...
Read more
PRESS RELEASES

General Dynamics delivers Unmanned Ground Vehicles to the British Army

General Dynamics Land Systems–UK has delivered two fully-electric 8×8 Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) to the British Army. Alongside the delivery of...
Read more
Load more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine