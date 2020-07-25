Saturday, July 25, 2020
New Singapore’s Chinook spotted at Boeing facility in Ridley Township

CH-47 assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division. Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon

The first CH-47F advanced multi-mission helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force was spotted during test-flight at Boeing Chinook production facility in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania.

The Scramble Magazine released some photos of the new Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) CH-47F, serial 88160 and registered N271GG (construction number M2071) that was spotted at Wilmington/New Castle (DE).

According to the Defense News, Singapore had announced in November 2016 that it was acquiring an unspecified number of CH-47Fs under a Direct Commercial Sales contract with Boeing to replace the Air Force’s fleet of older Chinooks.



The latest modernization initiative contains a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS) Cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft’s mission performance and handling characteristics.

The common avionics architecture system also aligns with the U.S Army and other allies, improving worldwide interoperability, flight-handling characteristics, and long term sustainability.

Some sources reported that Singapore has ordered 16 new helicopters in newest CH-47F configuration to replace ageing Chinook fleet. Currently, the Republic of Singapore Air Force has sixteen CH-47SD Chinook transport helicopters in service.

