Famed U.S. helicopter maker Bell, part of American conglomerate Textron, has released a new video of its Invictus Future Attack Recon Aircraft concept.

Posted on the Bell Twitter account, the video shows a new helicopter during military operation in urban environments.

“The Bell 360 Invictus is designed to support the U.S. Army’s maneuver force in any environment,” the message added.

Bell’s 360 Invictus, the company’s proposal for the US Army’s Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition, would be able to meet the US Army’s 180kt (333km/h) cruise speed requirement.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, increased safety and greater operational readiness—all to deliver decisive capabilities.

It’s also worth noting that Invictus aircraft a maximum rotor diameter of 40 feet, allowing it to sneak down city streets and hide behind small obstacles.

U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command released a report about the future of world combat operations in which it is stated that megacities present a jarringly daunting obstacle.

From the metropolitan sprawl of Tokyo with its 36 million inhabitants, to the massive clutter of rush hour traffic in Seoul, megacities present a jarringly daunting obstacle to the future of world combat operations, Army senior leaders said at the 2018 LANPAC conference.

By 2030, the UN predicts the world’s 30 mega cities will also double to 60. Large-scale cities will increase from 45 to 88. America’s potential enemies, China, Russia and North Korea will take advantage of this trend.

“Wars are basically won or lost where the people are — where the population is,” said Gen. Stephen Townsend, TRADOC commander, who spoke via video teleconference at LANPAC.