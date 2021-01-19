Nevskoe Design Bureau is crafting new aircraft carrier concepts for Russian Navy

Nevskoe Design Bureau, a leading planning and design bureau of shipbuilding industry in Russia, is crafting various proposals of new aircraft carriers, including hybrid modular ships, for the Russian Navy.

Russian ocean-going warships maker Nevskoe Design Bureau has revealed what appears to be a modular aircraft carrier concept called the Varan.

The company says that its primary mission would be to create a universal floating airfield for combat aircraft.

The Varan is a modular ship with a floating runway, characterized by a high degree of automation and the possibility of using robotic systems. It can carry 24 multipurpose aircraft, six helicopters and up to 20 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The ship’s displacement is about 45 thousand tons, length – about 250 m, width – 65 m, draft along the constructive waterline – 9 m. Varan is capable of speeds up to 26 knots.

“[These platforms] will become a kind of center for supporting the entire spectrum of activities of Russia and partner countries in the Arctic,” the company official said.

As noted in the bureau, floating airfields can be used to support the actions of transport, rescue and military aviation in the Arctic, develop new gas fields in the northern seas, ensure the safety of navigation of the Northern Sea Route and perform the functions of the Ministry of Defense in the Arctic zone.