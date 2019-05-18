Nellis Air Force Base has released footage of F-16C Fighting Falcons fighter aircraft from the Aggressor Squadron in a new paint scheme adapted from a Russia’s upcoming fifth-generation stealth fighter.

“A new adversary has arrived. The GHOST is here! Be afraid!”, Nellis Air Force Base announced on its Facebook account.

The Aggressors Squadrons F-16 liveries replicate the paint schemes, markings, and insignias of Su-57 fighter jet of Russian Air Forces. The color design, inspired by the Russian Su-57 allows pilots in training who come within visual range of these adversary jets get the same sight they would see if they were engaging an actual threat.

For all we know, during a meeting with defense chiefs and industry representatives on 15 May, Putin said the air force required three full regiments equipped with the Su-57 by 2028. At present, Moscow is contracted to buy just 16 examples of fifth-generation stealth fighter by 2027, he says.

“The 2028 arms program stipulated the purchase of 16 such jets,” Putin said, according to TASS news agency. “We have agreed to purchase 76 such fighters without the increase in prices in the same period of time.”

During the same meeting, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu noted that the per-unit cost per aircraft and associated equipment went down by 20 percent.