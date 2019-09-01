The U.S. Navy’s newest Virginia-class fast attack submarine, Delaware (SSN 791), submarine successfully completed the initial sea trials.

The American shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Inc. has reported that the new submarine, in the final stages of construction, spent three days at sea proving all of its systems, components and compartments. Delaware submerged for the first time and performed high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.

“Delaware performed well during sea trials, which is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the incredible team of shipbuilders who are working to uphold our high standards of quality,” said Dave Bolcar, Newport News’ vice president of submarine construction. “We look forward to continuing our testing program to deliver the submarine to the U.S. Navy later this year.”

The submarine is scheduled to undergo a round of acceptance trials before it is delivered. More than 10,000 shipbuilders from Newport News and teaming partner General Dynamics Electric Boat and thousands of companies across 48 states have participated in Delaware’s construction since the work began in September 2013.

This fast attack submarine is the eighth and final of the Block III submarines that feature a revised bow, including some technology from Ohio-class SSGNs.

The Virginia-class attack submarine is the U.S. Navy’s latest undersea warfare platform and incorporates the latest in stealth, intelligence gathering and weapons systems technology.

Virginia-class submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions, including anti-submarine warfare and intelligence gathering operations. They are scheduled to replace older Los Angeles-class submarines, many of which have already been decommissioned.