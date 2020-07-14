Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...

NATO Forces return to Black Sea for the second time this year

NewsMaritime Security
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recommended

Army

Ukrainian Army takes delivery of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine has taken delivery of another batch of BTR-4E armoured personnel carriers, Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm announced on...
View Post
Army

Ukraine fears Russia will use massive military exercises to invade

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said that Ukraine needs to be mentally prepared for the fact that Russia will not...
View Post
News

NATO exercises with Tunisian Navy in the Mediterranean

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) ships and Tunisian Navy vessels performed a passing exercise in the Western Mediterranean Sea on 22 June 2020. The...
View Post
Army

Ukraine receives new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has received a new batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles, according to U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine. "U.S. security assistance and cooperation...
View Post
Maritime Security

Pentagon tells Congress of plans to sell Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has cleared a possible $600 million foreign military sale of sixteen Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine, it was announced...
View Post
Subscribe

NATO Maritime Command has announced that standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) units have entered the Black Sea for the second time this year to conduct further routine operations, and to participate in two regional exercises organised by the Bulgarian and Ukrainian navies.

SNMG2 arrived to the Black Sea on 9 July, and is composed of three frigates from Spain, Romania and Turkey, led by Rear Admiral Manuel Aguirre of the Spanish Navy, with the Spanish frigate Álvaro de Bazán (F-101) as the flagship.

SNMCMG2 vessels HS Aliakmon (flagship), ESPS Tambre, TCG Amasra and ITS Gaeta, led by Commander Dimitrios Katsouras of the Hellenic Navy, entered the Black Sea on 7 July, where it was joined by ROS Lupu Dinescu and sailed towards Burgas (BUL) where they arrived on 10 July.

- Advertisement -

With three Allied nations, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, and two regional partners, Ukraine and Georgia bordering the Black Sea, Standing Naval Group presence in the region is a regular occurrence. Apart from conducting maritime security patrols in international waters, the two exercises will help enhance interoperability between Allies and regional partners.

With visits planned to Bulgaria and Ukraine in the coming days, all activities of the Standing NATO Forces ashore will continue to abide by COVID-19 restrictions, designed to protect their operational capabilities. However, as national regulations are eased, opportunities for key engagements will help reaffirm and build these regional relationships.

SNMG2 and SNMCMG2 are two of our four standing forces that comprise the maritime component of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), which is part of the NATO Response Force (NRF). To respond to contingency situations additional forces can be added to these groups, with the NATO command staff onboard and the ships of the group as the nucleus, capable of providing timely support to NATO operations.

NATO warships also will take part in Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise that held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone

Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, Russia’s...

U.S. Army deploys approximately 60 helicopters to Germany, Poland and Latvia

U.S. Army wants robotic assault vehicle

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

Several Russian soldiers wounded in car bombing in Syria

Boeing to build new F-15EX fighter jets for U.S. Air Force

Related News

Maritime Security

Amphib USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire at Naval Base San Diego

Several sailors are injured after the Amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) caught fire at Naval Base San Diego. The San Diego Fire Department said on...
Read more
Aviation

Venezuela says it shot down unidentified U.S. aircraft

On 9 July, the Strategic Command Operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces has reported that it shoot down unidentified aircraft with a U.S....
Read more
Army

U.S. Army orders new generation airburst ammunition for Strykers

The U.S. Army has selected a new generation 30mm airburst ammunition for the up-gunned Stryker Brigade Combat Team fleets. U.S. defense company NG announced on...
Read more
Aviation

Boeing to build new F-15EX fighter jets for U.S. Air Force

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing Company received a $1.2 billion contract July to begin buying the first eight F-15EX fighter jets. The contract, awarded to Boeing,...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine